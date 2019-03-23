"Out There...Somewhere": "Puppies" pull a fast one

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) - This place has gone to the dogs.

"I know it and I'm glad they're here," said Inez Tinley.

Out at Washington Commons Senior Facility, we know who let the dogs in. It was Southern Souls Rescue spreading a little puppy love on National Puppy Day.

"She loves you, I know it."

"I feel loved, a little dog loves you no matter what," said Tinley.

"They need laps, that's all they want is laps. They want to sit in your lap all day long," said Jennie Morgan of Southern Souls Rescue.

"Which one do you have here?"

"Pepe," said Inez

"You're on a first name basis already,"

Even tough old World War II vet Jim Brewer enjoyed it.

"That was really something," Jim said.

"It's good for them to come in here like this because some of us can't have pets anymore. We just can't take care of them," said Mary Kelly.

This was for National Puppy Day but on closer inspections it looks like these "puppies" got a few dog years on them.

"We didn't have puppies but these are puppies. It doesn't matter if they're weeks old or six years old they're still puppies, they're still babies," said Jennie.

Everybody was having a great time, including Ollivander, who was on a roll. He got hit by a car but gets around on his wheels, getting a lot of attention.

"He's an attention hound from the word go," said Jennie.

And Leo. I don't care if you're at the South Pole, North Pole or China. Every canine on the planet will respond to this, puppy puppy come on Leo Puppy.

Well Leo didn't bite. Heck none of them did. So it was just Happy National Puppy Day Out There Somewhere In Evans George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.