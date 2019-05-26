"Out There...Somewhere": Pickleball wisdom for the ages
They've picked up pickleball at Forest hills Racquet Club, a game many are not hip to yet.
"After they say 'what is Pickleball?' the other thing I get a lot is 'isn't that what my grandma plays?'," says Caitlin Berry a Pickleball Instructor for the Academy @ Raes Creek.
"A lot of old people have started playing. It young people think it's just an old people sport. When the young people play it, they realize it's not," said Pickleball Player Natalie McCloud.
You're never too old to learn and these pickleball players were picking up some pickleball tips from the number one pickleball player in the world.
"It's a two-hour clinic with Kyle Yates, so he's the number one male player in the world," said Caitlin.
"He must be retired."
"No he's 24 years young," said Caitlin.
And a child shall lead them.
"I've been playing since I was about 15, I played a lot of tennis growing up. I found Pickleball a lot more fun, just started playing more and more...realized there were tournaments and prize money," said Kyle Yates a pickleball pro and number one rated player in the world
And these players didn't feel funny at all about getting their pickleball tips from somebody born in the 90's.
"Sure yeah he knows a whole lot more than I do about this game," said Natalie.
"Is your drop shot now a killer?"
"No no I'm learning it," said pickleball player Ame Johnson with a laugh.
Getting tips to make them better at pickleball. That's wisdom brought by age.
"Is it tough to make some of these retirees mean enough to play world-class pickleball?"
"No they're all pretty feisty actually," said Kyle.
Game set match
Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.
-
