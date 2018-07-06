"Out There...Somewhere": Odd stuff on road revealed Video

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - This crew was cleaning up along the side of the road, and they'll tell you a lot of odd stuff shows up.

"Shoes, hats, fans, Christmas tree ornaments," said Tyrone Garrnett.

"Are you amazed?" I asked.

"Yeah," he said.

Unfortunately there's litter, of course, but that's not all. Here we find a fan and a microwave. Somebody now must be hot and hungry.

It's just some of the stuff on the road.

"I just found the other day an air tank. I don't know how it came up but it works good though," said Tommie Neal.

Looking for a hat? You can find one on the roadway, but that's not too surprising.

"A big truck comes by and the window's down. Little gust of wind, it can blow a hat off your head pretty easy," said Tommie.

So what's the story with the blue shirt on Tobacco Road? You can lose your shirt on the road.

"Have you lost your shirt out of your car?" I ask.

"Yes," said Warren Brown. "I have."

"I think I found it, it's back on Tobacco Road."

"One thing we didn't find on the side of the road...a dictionary. We can keep looking but eeepect long delays EE=-Pected," reading the misspelled sign on Tobacco Road alerting motorists to "Eepect" long delays

But here's something that didn't take long to find...

"You see shoes out here?"

"Yes sir," said Tyrone.

"Yes," said Warren.

"Have you ever lost a a shoe out of a car?"

"No sir," said Warren.

But someone's tenny is out in traffic, and now we're waiting for the other shoe to drop. Two shoes on the road. What a pair.

Now that might be a little "uneepected"... Out There Somewhere in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.