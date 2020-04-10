“Our Hearts reaching Out” free meals event

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Our Generation Management in partnership with MaHaSu Productions and Soul Notes Entertainment will provide drive-up meals to go Friday, April 10th beginning at 2:00PM.

Miracles Unlimited Ministries, 2417 Regency Blvd., Suite 3, Augusta, Ga, 30904 is hosting the “Our Hearts reaching Out” free meal event. The church is located behind the former Regency Mall.

Volunteers will pass out meals to everyone in the vehicle as they drive up. Recipients must be present in order to receive a meal. All of the volunteers will be practicing social distancing and will be wearing masks and gloves.

Food Sponsors for “Out Hearts Reaching Out” include: