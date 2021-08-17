Osaka says she’ll donate Cincinnati prize money to Haiti

Naomi Osaka reaches for a shot by Marketa Vondrousova during the third round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Tennis star Naomi Osaka tweeted her decision on Saturday to donate her prize money from this week’s U.S. Open tune-up tournament in Ohio for relief efforts in Haiti following a deadly earthquake.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the region on Saturday.

Osaka, who is ranked No. 2 in the world, has a Haitian father and Japanese mother.

The Western & Southern Open is considered a tune-up for the US Open, which begins Aug. 30 in New York.