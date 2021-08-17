Osaka says she’ll donate Cincinnati prize money to Haiti

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Tennis star Naomi Osaka tweeted her decision on Saturday to donate her prize money from this week’s U.S. Open tune-up tournament in Ohio for relief efforts in Haiti following a deadly earthquake.
A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the region on Saturday.
Osaka, who is ranked No. 2 in the world, has a Haitian father and Japanese mother.
The Western & Southern Open is considered a tune-up for the US Open, which begins Aug. 30 in New York.