Orlando Bloom announces he’ll be quarantined upon return to US

(ABC News) – While he hasn’t tested positive for COVID-19, actor Orlando Bloom announced he will be placed in quarantine upon his return to the United States.

Bloom, 43, was in Prague filming the latest season of “Carnival Row” when the series was abruptly postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s farewell from us as we go home to be quarantined,” said the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star on his Instagram Stories Wednesday. “We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States, because we want to get in before the quarantine.”

He was most likely referring to the 30-day travel ban to and from Europe, which President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday.

Bloom, who is expecting a child with fiancee Katy Perry this summer, added, “Big love everybody, stay safe out there! Self-quarantine. It seems really crazy actually this whole corona thing, but do the right thing by you and your family and stay safe.”

Perry and Bloom previously had to postpone their summer wedding in Japan due to COVID-19.

Despite the disappointment, the actor wants fans to look on the bright side because “in a few weeks, we’ll beat this bad boy.”

