SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — The Original Six Foundation is teaming up with the SC Department of Motor Vehicles to host a statewide book drive to benefit South Carolina kindergarten students through the My First Library program. The group is also teaming up with USC Salkehatchie for the first-ever All In Allendale celebration.

When South Carolina residents visit the DMV for their driving or vehicle transaction needs between March 1st and March 31st, they can donate a new early reader book to support the program.

Studies show that students who do not read proficiently by third grade are four times more likely to leave high school without a diploma than proficient readers.

The organization is teaming up with more than 35 public schools to provide South Carolina’s highest-need students with at-home libraries through a series of book fairs held statewide throughout May. Students will have the chance to choose 10 books from a diverse selection.

The book drive is underway and runs throughout the month of March.

The All In Allendale celebration will take place on April 1 on the USC Salkehatchie campus from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

It will focus on health and education. Activities will include hands-on STEM activities, a story corner, giveaways, live music performances by the Allendale-Fairfax Concert Band, and a hot dog lunch.

Kara Gormley Meador joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to share what you need to know.