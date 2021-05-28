Organization to provide free showers for Augusta’s homeless

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Free showers will soon be available for the homeless, thanks to Project Refresh, an organization launching in the CSRA.

“Why wouldn’t you provide this need?” Project Refresh secretary, Tracy Showman said. “It’s a basic need that everybody should have access to.”

Many board members of Project Refresh work in the medical field, and say they’ve seen how a simple shower can restore a patient’s confidence, and make them feel like themselves again.

One member’s home health patient is a big inspiration behind the project.

“When he was on the streets he was talking about how he was so dirty that his socks were stuck to his feet, and once he was able to get a shower, he felt more like a person,” Showman said.

The group is waiting to get non-profit, tax exempt status. In the mean time, members are raising money for their first shower trailer on GoFundMe.

“It would just be one trailer with two stalls, with one being handicap accessible,” Project Refresh co-president, Kimberlee Beall said.

Each stall will have a private shower, sink, and toilet.

The plan is to partner with local outreach organizations, and park the shower trailers at places already providing support to the homeless.

“Where people already know that there are services they can go to,” Beall said.

Their biggest need is funding to build the showers. They hope the community will bridge that gap, like they’re doing with donations.

“We’ve had donations of toiletries, towels, wash clothes, that kind of thing,” Showman said. “So when we are up and running we do have the supplies to get started.”

And once the trailers are up and running, they have more goals they’d like to meet, like eventually purchasing a washer and dryer.

“You don’t want to put on dirty clothes after you shower, why would you want anybody else to?” Showman said.

They hope to have their first mobile shower by the end of the year.