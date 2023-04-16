EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Glow..Go Live Out Wishes originated as a women’s networking group to help women reach their goals in business, education, and in life.

The organization will have a dinner and dancing event 3-7 p.m. on May 21 at Savannah Rapids Pavilion, 3300 Evans to Lock Rd Evans.

Proceeds to benefit Butterflies Retreat 2023.

Adrian Broadway and April Lee joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the group and what you can expect at the retreat.

More information: www.goliveoutwishes.com