Orangeburg native killed in Korean War now laid to rest

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — Remains of a South Carolina soldier killed about 70 years ago have returned to his hometown. It was because of his faithfulness, he lost his life, fighting for his country.

” Some gave all and he gave all,” Granddaughter Mandy Hewitt told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk about Army PFC Louis Crosby.”

The 19-year old Orangeburg native was killed during the Korean War. He was reported missing in action in the late 1950s following an enemy attack in North Korea. His remains were turned over to the U.S. in 2020 and then identified by DNA.

Private Crosby was laid to rest Wednesday, August 18 on what would have been his 89th birthday. “We’re just thankful that he got home and we’re thankful for Trump for bringing the boxes home to us. We are hoping that the other 54 will get the same closure that we got today,” brother Henry Mack Crosby, Jr. added.

“Henry had faith all of these years that he would have his brother home and he’s 92 and he’s getting his brother home. So he had faith that you’ll be brought back. And now we are here to celebrate his life,” Ashton Allston added.

Although his physical body isn’t here, what remains are cherished memories of one patriot willing to serve.

“When we were kids, he was three years younger than me and I was in the navy at the time. And I come home and I came out and he wanted to go in and my, and my mother sign for him to go in. He wasn’t but 17, but he wanted to go in because me and my brothers had all been in,” brother Henry Crosby said.

Private Crosby’s family had a chance to bury him in Arlington but they wanted to keep him close.

“All my brothers and sisters are buried right in here. And I told them I was I wanted him home,” Crosby added.

The ceremony brought more than just the private back to U.S. soil, it brought together a family and their memories.

“We got some of our family together we hadn’t seen in years and years and years. And we’re going to try to continue that,” Henry Crosby, Jr. added.