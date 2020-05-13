Oprah Winfrey launches free virtual wellness tour to help people cope with COVID-19

(ABC News) – Because most of us are homebound due to the COVID-19 quarantine, Oprah Winfrey is bringing her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus wellness tour to our living rooms.

The media mogul on Tuesday announced Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward — Live Virtual Experience, a free and interactive four-week event that is an extension of her wellness tour with WW [Weight Watchers] Reimagined.

“In early 2020, I spent nine weeks traveling the country, talking to people about being well and staying focused. It was exhilarating. Then the pandemic hit and shook us all,” Winfrey said in a statement.

“Now, it’s more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let’s reset, refocus, and find clarity in what matters most.”

Over the four weeks, Oprah will share lessons in wellness that are carrying her through this moment, and lead audiences through interactive workbook exercises, tackling topics like self-care during the pandemic, connecting in relationships while social distancing, committing to a healthy lifestyle and more.

The 90-minute experiences, hosted by Winfrey, will air at 11 a.m. ET on Saturdays from May 16 through June 6, via Zoom and livestreamed on Oprah’s Facebook page. Viewers can join the virtual experiences by registering online.

Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour launched earlier this year and visited arenas like Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and The Forum in Inglewood, California. The tour included one-on-one conversations with Michelle Obama, Dwayne Johnson, Lady Gaga and more stars.

Latest Headlines: