Open enrollment deadline coming up; what you need to know for selecting plans

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — This year, America has seen a record-breaking 12.2 million people sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace. This is due to many having lost their employer-based coverage during the pandemic and the increased financial aid brought by the American Rescue Plan. Many plans will end this month, so consumers need to make their 2022 coverage selections by Dec. 15 in order for coverage to continue on Jan. 1.

Shopping for a health insurance plan can be daunting – from selecting the right plan out of seemingly millions of plans, to understanding costs and knowing which benefits/health services to prioritize.

Weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk spoke with the CEO of Friday Health Plans Sal Gentile about what you need to know when selecting health plans.