One suspect in the E. Telfair St. double Homicide released from custody, police say he wasn’t involved

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says one of the men arrested in the East Telfair Street murder was not involved.

21-Year Old Julian Floyd Mayes was arrested Tuesday, May 18th for the shooting deaths of two women on May 13th.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, 26-year-old Tishaa Moulton and 40-year-old Latoya Oglesby were both shot “multiple times” and pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were injured and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Mayes was orginally charged with two counts of Murder, two counts Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of a Crime.

After conferring with the District Attorney’s Office, all charges against Julian Mayes have been dismissed and he has been released from custody.