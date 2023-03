RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta.

Authorities say on Friday, March 3 at about 7 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cricket at 2754 Peach Orchard in reference to a gunshot victim. Deputies found a male shot in the ankle.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No word on his condition.