One person sought for Aggravated Assault, considered armed and dangerous

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect.

Steven Hill is wanted for an incident that occurred at 420 East Boundary on August 12, 2021 at 10:33 p.m.

Hill is known to frequent the East Boundary neighborhood and may be driving a light blue Ford Crown Victoria.

He possibly has contacts in South Carolina.

Hill is considered Armed and Dangerous.

Any information concerning his whereabouts, please Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.