CLEARWATER, South Carolina (WJBF) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Clearwater, South Carolina.

According to Captain Abdullah, the shooting happened at Hill Street and Cherokee Drive.

Authorities say the person was shot and taken to Augusta University Medical Center by personal vehicle.

There is no update on the person’s condition at this time.

Captain Abdullah tells News Channel 6 that there are no suspects at this time.