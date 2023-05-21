WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting.

On Sunday, May 21 at 12:40 a.m., deputies responded to Jackson Church Road in reference to shots fired. Authorities discovered a 22-year-old was shot at a graduation party there.

The victim was taken to Washington County Regional Medical Center and later transferred to an Augusta area hospital. The person’s condition is unknown.

If you have any information, contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911.