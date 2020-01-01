One person shot at Family Dollar on Kissingbower

UPDATE: Around 1:58 PM Richmond County Deputies were dispatched to a shooting at the Family Dollar on the 1800 block of Kissingbower Dr.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 20-year-old man laying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound on the right side of his face.

The man was sent to Augusta University Medical Center. He is in stable condition.

After the shooting occurred, a black Honda Accord fled the scene. The car had damage to the passenger side.

A black male was seen running after the car. He had on tan pants, a white sleeveless shirt, and had short dreads.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a shooting at a Family Dollar on Kissingbower.

The Richmond County PIO confirms a man was shot in the face.

There is no word on the victim’s condition or a suspect.

