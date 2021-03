AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an accident.

It happen around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Bennock Mill Road at Horseshoe Road.

According to dispatch, one person was ejected from the vehicle. No word on the extent of those injuries.

Three juveniles were reportedly in the vehicle as well.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew at the scene, we’ll being you the latest details when they become available.