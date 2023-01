SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Saluda County.

Troopers say the incident happened Friday, January 20, on May Branch Road, near May Road, about 10 miles west of Saluda.

The victim drove off the road, struck a mailbox, and then a ditch. The vehicle overturned.

We’re working to learn the victim’s identity for you.