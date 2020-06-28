One person killed in pick up truck crash

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Department of Public Safety reports a truck crash left one person dead. It happened just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday on US 25 in Edgefield County. A Dodge Dakota was going north on US 25 when it ran off the roadway and hit a tree. There were three people in the truck and the center passenger was killed. The driver and the other passenger were taken to a local hospital and their injuries are not known at this time. Authorities say no one was wearing a seat belt.