AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed one person.

The incident happened just before 12:15 a.m. Friday morning on Dixie Clay Road near Trail of Sand Lane in Beech Island.

Authorities say a 2003 Chevy van was traveling west on Dixie Clay when it left the roadway, hit a tree, and over turned.

The driver of that vehicle was killed in the crash.

Their identity has not been released.