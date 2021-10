HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a deadly accident.

It happened just before six this morning at the intersection of Clark and Hepzhibah-McBean Road.

Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen has confirmed one person died in that crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.

NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll bring you the latest details when they become available.