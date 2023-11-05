AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Aiken County Sunday morning.

According to Lance Corporal Brittany Glover with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 8:39 a.m. on I-20 at the 22 eastbound.

The rider of a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on I-20, traveled off the left side of the roadway and spilled onto the roadway into the median.

The motorcyclist died on the scene.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.