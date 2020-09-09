One person killed after crash in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investing a deadly crash.
Around 8:40 Wednesday morning, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to Augusta University Medical Center regarding the death of a Edgefield County man.
57-year old, Joseph W. Henderson, of Johnston, Sc, was pronounced dead from traumatic injuries he sustained in a single vehicle crash.
Henderson was not wearing a seatbelt while driving his SUV on I-20, at the I-520 on ramp.
He lost control, running off the on ramp, the vehicle then overturned ejecting him.
The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is continuing with the investigation.
