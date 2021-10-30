AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta.

Authorities say Friday, October 29 at 9:55 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to Red Crab at 3206 Peach Orchard Road. following a fight with gunshots.

Deputies learned a fight broke out among several people when someone fired several gunshots which struck two people.

A 31 year-old-man from Augusta was shot at least one time and died from his injuries. The identity is being held until the next of kin is notified. An autopsy be perform at the GBI Lab.

A 28-year-old female was shot in the right leg and taken to the hospital for treatment.