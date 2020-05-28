Two person dead following a crash in Aiken County

#UPDATE (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two vehicle crash involving fatalities.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Dabron Fulton of Wrens, GA and 46-year-old Jessie Kent of New Ellenton, SC.

Mr. Fulton was the restrained driver of a 2010 Chevrolet traveling eastward on Williston Rd. and Mr. Kent was an unrestrained driver of a 2005 Ford traveling westward on Williston Rd.

Mr. Fulton vehicle crossed the center-line and struck Mr. Kent’s vehicle head on.

Mr. Fulton was pronounced dead at the scene, Mr. Kent was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where doctors pronounced him dead.

Both victims died of multiple traumatic injuries, toxicology analysis are pending on both drivers.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.

WILLISTON, Sc (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal accident.

Around 6:30 Thursday morning, firefighters with the Silver Bluff Fire Department were called to Williston Road near Hollow Creek for a two-car crash with the driver of each vehicle trapped inside.

With the help of the New Ellenton Fire Department and Aiken County EMS, both patients were freed, but one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

