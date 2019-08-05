One person found dead after fire in Warrenville

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was found dead inside a home after an early morning fire.

Fire crews responded to the house fire just after 5:30 a.m. Monday morning on the 100 block of Bayberry Street in Warrenville.

Crews say the house was ‘fully engulfed’ upon their arrival.

While putting the fire out, crews found an unidentified deceased victim inside the home.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the County Coroner’s office are now investigating the the cause of the fire and the victim’s cause of death.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.