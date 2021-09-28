One person ejected following crash in Aiken County, coroner en route

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County coroner are on the scene of a crash on Silver Bluff Road.

The call came in about 10:55 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Authorities tell NewsChannel 6 that a person was found ejected from the vehicle.

Silver Bluff Road is blocked off between Lewiston Road and Atomic Road.

We can tell you that a Columbia County investigator is en route to the scene.

This crash comes as the search continues for, Austin Hollar, a missing man from Columbia County.

According to his family – his cell phone was last pinged at Silver Bluff and Williston Roads.

This is a developing story.

