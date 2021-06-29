One person dead in shooting on Hazelnut Court in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Officers with Grovetown Public Safety responded to a call in reference to a gunshot victim Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival at 9:00 am, officers entered the residence on the 300 block of Hazelnut Court and found a victim who was shot dead.

The name of the victim will not be released until next of kin is notified. This is an ongoing investigation, details are limited.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the on call deputy investigator at 706-863-1212.