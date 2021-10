AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Wagener.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says that investigators responded at 3123 Wagener Road on Saturday, October 2 at around 5:19 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

A male was found dead at the home. We’ve told witnesses said that they heard gunfire and saw a dark-colored SUV speeding away from the home.

