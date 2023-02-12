SUMTER, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S.15 near Biddle Road at approximately 7:22 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2016 Honda Coupe was traveling North on U.S.15, crossed the center line, traveled off the roadway left, struck an embankment then overturned into a ditch.

The driver died on the scene.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.