SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following the discovery of a man in Sandersville.

At around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, authorities say that the Sandersville Police Department responded to 834 Qwendolyn Street in reference to a domestic dispute.

Officers found a man dead inside the home.

The GBI will lead the investigation.

If you have any information, contact the GBI Region 12 at 478-374-6988 or Captain Ken Parker of the Sandersville Police Department at 478-232-2628.