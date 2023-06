ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a fatal crash in Allendale County.

Troopers say the incident happened Saturday, June 10, at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Ulmer Road near Shady Grove Road. The driver of a Chevrolet pickup was traveling east on Ulmer Road, then the person ran off the road and into a ravine.

The victim died at the scene.

We’re working to learn the victim’s identity from the Coroner’s Office.