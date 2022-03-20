UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 40 year old Keene Glenn Burroughs.

Burroughs was traveling south bound on the 4500 block Deans Bridge Road when he lost control of the vehicle, ran into the center median and overturned.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating a traffic accident that occurred today on the 4500 block Deans Bridge Road.

According to the coroners office, it was a single motor vehicle, rollover ejecting the driver of the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:25pm.

We will keep you updated.