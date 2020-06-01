One person dead following a stabbing in Aiken County; suspect sought

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection to a home invasion.

Police say around 6:30 this morning a call came into 911. A woman told dispatchers that while she and her friend were asleep, a man broke into her home and assaulted them.

The incident happened on the 500 block of Shiloh Heights Road.

When police arrived on the scene they found a woman with several stab wounds and a man had been stabbed to death, a baby was not injured.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a green shirt.

If you know anything about this incident, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.