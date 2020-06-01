One person dead following a stabbing in Aiken County; suspect sought

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
stabbing generic_1519769586000.jpg.jpg

AIKEN COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection to a home invasion.

Police say around 6:30 this morning a call came into 911. A woman told dispatchers that while she and her friend were asleep, a man broke into her home and assaulted them.

The incident happened on the 500 block of Shiloh Heights Road.

When police arrived on the scene they found a woman with several stab wounds and a man had been stabbed to death, a baby was not injured.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a green shirt.

If you know anything about this incident, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories