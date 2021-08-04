One person dead following a crash in Bamberg County

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person dead following a single-vehicle collision in Bamberg County.

Troopers say the incident happened on Wednesday, August 4 at 8 p.m. on Spring Branch Road near Deacon Road.

According to LCpl Nick Pye, the driver of a 2014 Hyundai was traveling east on Spring Branch Road when the person ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The victim died at the scene, LCpl Pye added. We’re working to learn the identity of the victim.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

