RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision occurred on Longtown Road near Plantation Parkway around 10:28 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to Trooper James Miller, a 2002 Mercedes Sedan and a 2005 Toyota SUV were traveling opposite directions on Longtown Road when the two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the Mercedes Sedan died on the scene. The driver of the Toyota SUV was transported by EMS to Richland Memorial for their injuries. There were no other vehicles or passengers involved.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.