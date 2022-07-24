A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

Richland County, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal accident that took place on Farrow Road near Mount Pilgrim Church Road at approximately 10:45 am Sunday morning.

According to Master Trooper James Miller, the driver of a 2016 Infinity SUV was traveling South on Farrow Road. The bicyclist attempted to enter Farrow Road while traveling Southeast from a wooded area and was struck by the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and there were no passengers.