AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond County Coroner are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Coroner, Mark Bowen, says Marlow Andrew Jones, 42, of Jackson, S.C. was shot at least one time in front of Studio Neighborhood Bar on Broad Street shortly after 1am.

Jones was pronounced dead on the scene and will be transported to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.

No word on any suspects or arrests at this time.