One person arrested after allegedly shooting four people in McCormick, SC

McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is behind bars after a shooting in McCormick South Carolina early Sunday morning.

Marteze Robinson is accused of shooting four people at the Cherry Valley Apartments on Cherry Street about 12:30 a.m.

According to Chief Willis with the McCormick Police Department, three of the wounded are out of the hospital and one is still is critical but stable condition at a hospital.

Robinson turned himself in to McCormick Police and is facing several charges

Among those charges are three counts of assault and battery and one count of attempted murder.

Robinson was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

He is currently in the McCormick County Detention Center.