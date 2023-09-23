AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A one-night revival is set to occur on Sunday, September 24, at Antioch Baptist Church, organized by the CSRA Musicians and Directors Guild.

This group of musicians, choir directors, and ministers offers support to each other and addresses various topics related to church music.

The revival, featuring singing and Minister Dr. Gregory Shields, will begin at 5 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church on Florence Street, a special event marking their first in-person gathering since the pandemic.

Robbie Gardner and Bernice Bogan joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss what you can expect.