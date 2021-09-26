Athlete dies following IronMan swim relay race

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s office says one man is dead following the swim relay of the IronMan race Sunday morning.

Officials are still in the early stages of the investigation. No details yet on how the man died. Witnesses say they saw the man being pulled out of the water during the race, which caused a delay in the competition.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen released a statement saying the man was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8 am this morning. His identity has not yet been released.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.