One killed in Spartanburg Co. head-on crash

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died after a head-on crash in Spartanburg County overnight.

The crash happened on US 176 near Brown Rd. at about 6 p.m. Monday, according to SCHP.

The driver of a 2004 Honda Accord was traveling on US 176 when they crossed the center line, striking the driver of a 2016 Honda CRV, troopers said.

The driver of the Honda CRV was transported to the hospital, where they died, according to highway patrol. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

Troopers said the driver of the Honda Accord was also taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

