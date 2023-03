DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Saturday night at approximately 10:42 pm on I-95 northbound around mile marker 77.

According to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Toyota Sedan was traveling North on I-95, ran off the road left and struck a cable barrier.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.