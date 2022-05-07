AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person has died after a fatal collision occurred on I-20 westbound around the 28-mile marker on Saturday morning.

According to Trooper Nick Pye of South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1999 Chevrolet Sedan was traveling west on I-20, ran off the road left, and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and three additional occupants were transported to local hospitals.

This collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.