AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.

According to Lance Corporal Brittany Glover with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 1:26 pm on Interstate 20 at mile marker 35.

A 2014 Kia Optima was traveling East on I-20, ran left off the road, in the median and struck a tree.

The driver died on the scene and there were no additional passengers.

This collision remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.