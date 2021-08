SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Saluda County.

Troopers say the incident happened just before midnight on US 378 near Double Bridges Road.

The victim one was traveling west on US 378, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree.

The driver of unit one passed away at the scene.

We’re working to learn the identity of the victim.

