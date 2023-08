AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a late-night crash in Aiken County.

Authorities say it happened just before nine Saturday night on Secondary 816 near Bush Acres Lane.



Troopers say the driver hit a tree and was taken to the hospital. The victim died there this morning.



No one else was involved. The crash remains under investigation.



We’re working to learn the person’s identity.