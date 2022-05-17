AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies arrested a man following a shooting on Carrington Court Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to a shooting at the 3700 block of Carrington Court in Hephzibah at 9:43am. When they got to the scene, deputies found an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

CID was called to the scene for further investigation, which led to the arrest of 18-year-old Jamaari Whitfield.

Whitfield was charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

The victim was transported to the hospital for the treatment of his injuries.



There is no further information is available at this time.